Earnings results for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Shake Shack last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company earned $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year. Shake Shack has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shake Shack in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.32%. The high price target for SHAK is $97.00 and the low price target for SHAK is $40.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack does not currently pay a dividend. Shake Shack does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

In the past three months, Shake Shack insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,445,356.00 in company stock. Only 14.98% of the stock of Shake Shack is held by insiders. 92.25% of the stock of Shake Shack is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK



Earnings for Shake Shack are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Shake Shack is -315.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Shake Shack is -315.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Shake Shack has a P/B Ratio of 7.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

