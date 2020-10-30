Earnings results for Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shaw Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.11%. The high price target for SJR is $31.50 and the low price target for SJR is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shaw Communications has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Shaw Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Shaw Communications is 82.41%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Shaw Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.41% in the coming year. This indicates that Shaw Communications may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

In the past three months, Shaw Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Shaw Communications is held by insiders. 57.07% of the stock of Shaw Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR



Earnings for Shaw Communications are expected to grow by 3.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Shaw Communications is 17.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Shaw Communications is 17.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Shaw Communications has a PEG Ratio of 4.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Shaw Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

