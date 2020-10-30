Earnings results for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Shell Midstream Partners last released its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business earned $120 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Shell Midstream Partners has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Shell Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shell Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.39%. The high price target for SHLX is $17.00 and the low price target for SHLX is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 20.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Shell Midstream Partners has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 110.18%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Shell Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 112.20% in the coming year. This indicates that Shell Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

In the past three months, Shell Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.78% of the stock of Shell Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX



Earnings for Shell Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 14.69% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 6.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 6.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.56.

