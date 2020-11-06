Earnings results for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Shenandoah Telecommunications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Shenandoah Telecommunications will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.79%. The high price target for SHEN is $50.00 and the low price target for SHEN is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Shenandoah Telecommunications has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shenandoah Telecommunications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 26.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Shenandoah Telecommunications will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.65% next year. This indicates that Shenandoah Telecommunications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

In the past three months, Shenandoah Telecommunications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.27% of the stock of Shenandoah Telecommunications is held by insiders. 54.63% of the stock of Shenandoah Telecommunications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN



Earnings for Shenandoah Telecommunications are expected to grow by 25.32% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 32.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 32.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.54. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

