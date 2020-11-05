Earnings results for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Shift4 Payments last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million. Shift4 Payments has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shift4 Payments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.94%. The high price target for FOUR is $63.00 and the low price target for FOUR is $43.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shift4 Payments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.50, Shift4 Payments has a forecasted downside of 0.9% from its current price of $54.01. Shift4 Payments has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments does not currently pay a dividend. Shift4 Payments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

In the past three months, Shift4 Payments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.20% of the stock of Shift4 Payments is held by insiders. Only 20.24% of the stock of Shift4 Payments is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR



Earnings for Shift4 Payments are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to $0.27 per share.

