Earnings results for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Shoe Carnival last announced its earnings data on September 1st, 2020. The reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.4. Shoe Carnival has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Shoe Carnival will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shoe Carnival in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.32%. The high price target for SCVL is $42.00 and the low price target for SCVL is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shoe Carnival has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Shoe Carnival has a forecasted upside of 5.3% from its current price of $36.08. Shoe Carnival has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shoe Carnival has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shoe Carnival is 12.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Shoe Carnival will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.32% next year. This indicates that Shoe Carnival will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

In the past three months, Shoe Carnival insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,393,768.00 in company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Shoe Carnival is held by insiders. 76.75% of the stock of Shoe Carnival is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL



Earnings for Shoe Carnival are expected to grow by 412.90% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $3.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Shoe Carnival is 49.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.65. The P/E ratio of Shoe Carnival is 49.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.11. Shoe Carnival has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

