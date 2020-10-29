Earnings results for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 22 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Shopify last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The business earned $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Shopify has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Shopify has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shopify in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,021.59, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.50%. The high price target for SHOP is $1,400.00 and the low price target for SHOP is $400.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 16 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Shopify has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,021.59, Shopify has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $1,026.71. Shopify has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify does not currently pay a dividend. Shopify does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

In the past three months, Shopify insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.45% of the stock of Shopify is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP



Earnings for Shopify are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.34 to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Shopify is -1,683.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Shopify is -1,683.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Shopify has a PEG Ratio of 96.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Shopify has a P/B Ratio of 39.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here