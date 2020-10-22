Earnings results for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares Inc is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Shore Bancshares last posted its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Shore Bancshares has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Shore Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Dividend Strength: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Shore Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shore Bancshares is 37.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Shore Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.00% next year. This indicates that Shore Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

In the past three months, Shore Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Shore Bancshares is held by insiders. 70.14% of the stock of Shore Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)



Earnings for Shore Bancshares are expected to decrease by -25.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Shore Bancshares is 8.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Shore Bancshares is 8.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Shore Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

