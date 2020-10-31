HARMONIC (NASDAQ:HLIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic last posted its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Harmonic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HARMONIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic’s stock was trading at $5.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HLIT shares have increased by 7.4% and is now trading at $5.94.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES (NASDAQ:GLPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Gaming and Leisure Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stock was trading at $39.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GLPI stock has decreased by 8.1% and is now trading at $36.35.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FFIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Flushing Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLUSHING FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial’s stock was trading at $15.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FFIC shares have decreased by 17.7% and is now trading at $12.79.

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:ESS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.03. Essex Property Trust has generated $13.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Essex Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust’s stock was trading at $277.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ESS stock has decreased by 26.3% and is now trading at $204.59.