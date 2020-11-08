HALLADOR ENERGY (NASDAQ:HNRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy last issued its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Hallador Energy has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Hallador Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HALLADOR ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy’s stock was trading at $1.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HNRG shares have decreased by 25.4% and is now trading at $0.9250.

MIRATI THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Its revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirati Therapeutics has generated ($5.69) earnings per share over the last year. Mirati Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MIRATI THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $77.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRTX shares have increased by 205.8% and is now trading at $236.60.

HARPOON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HARP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Harpoon Therapeutics has generated ($2.55) earnings per share over the last year. Harpoon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HARPOON THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $13.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HARP stock has increased by 26.5% and is now trading at $16.54.

CENTERPOINT ENERGY (NYSE:CNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Its revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CenterPoint Energy has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy’s stock was trading at $17.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNP stock has increased by 28.4% and is now trading at $22.67.