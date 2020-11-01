INNOVIVA (NASDAQ:INVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Innoviva has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Innoviva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INNOVIVA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva’s stock was trading at $12.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INVA stock has decreased by 10.2% and is now trading at $10.81.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (NYSE:MMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm earned $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Marsh & McLennan Companies has generated $4.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Marsh & McLennan Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies’ stock was trading at $98.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MMC shares have increased by 4.6% and is now trading at $103.46.

VONTIER (NYSE:VNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company earned $746.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vontier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF VONTIER? (NYSE:VNT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vontier in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

MCGRATH RENTCORP (NASDAQ:MGRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. McGrath RentCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MCGRATH RENTCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp’s stock was trading at $53.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MGRC shares have increased by 7.5% and is now trading at $57.08.

