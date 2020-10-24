NETFLIX (NASDAQ:NFLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

Netflix last released its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.8. Netflix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NETFLIX'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Netflix’s stock was trading at $349.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NFLX shares have increased by 39.5% and is now trading at $488.28.

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS (NYSE:AXTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Axalta Coating Systems last announced its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.1. Axalta Coating Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Axalta Coating Systems’ stock was trading at $20.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AXTA stock has increased by 31.7% and is now trading at $26.77.

M&T BANK (NYSE:MTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION

M&T Bank last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank has generated $13.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. M&T Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS M&T BANK'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

M&T Bank’s stock was trading at $111.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTB shares have decreased by 4.6% and is now trading at $106.12.

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:FBIZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION

First Business Financial Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. First Business Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

First Business Financial Services’ stock was trading at $19.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FBIZ stock has decreased by 8.5% and is now trading at $17.62.