COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM (NYSE:CBU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm earned $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Bank System has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Community Bank System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System’s stock was trading at $54.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBU shares have increased by 6.2% and is now trading at $57.99.

CENTENE (NYSE:CNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNC)

Centene last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm earned $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Centene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTENE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CNC)

Centene’s stock was trading at $57.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CNC shares have increased by 2.0% and is now trading at $59.10.

CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS (NYSE:CEQP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business earned $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Crestwood Equity Partners has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Crestwood Equity Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners’ stock was trading at $8.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CEQP shares have increased by 76.2% and is now trading at $14.98.

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS (NYSE:EPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm earned $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enterprise Products Partners has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Enterprise Products Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners’ stock was trading at $17.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EPD stock has decreased by 3.7% and is now trading at $16.57.