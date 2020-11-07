GENPACT (NYSE:G) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:G)

Genpact last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm earned $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Genpact has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENPACT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:G)

Genpact’s stock was trading at $35.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, G stock has increased by 8.2% and is now trading at $38.90.

BMC STOCK (NASDAQ:BMCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BMC Stock has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. BMC Stock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BMC STOCK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock’s stock was trading at $19.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BMCH shares have increased by 127.4% and is now trading at $45.05.

CAMECO (NYSE:CCJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $379 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.8. Cameco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMECO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco’s stock was trading at $7.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCJ stock has increased by 31.8% and is now trading at $9.25.

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS (NYSE:LCTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business earned $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS? (NYSE:LCTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”