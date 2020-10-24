GATX (NYSE:GATX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTFC)

GATX last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Its revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. GATX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GATX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WTFC)

GATX’s stock was trading at $60.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GATX shares have increased by 15.4% and is now trading at $69.65.

GETTY REALTY (NYSE:GTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Getty Realty has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Getty Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GETTY REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty’s stock was trading at $25.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GTY shares have increased by 8.4% and is now trading at $27.72.

CHART INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:GTLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries last announced its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company earned $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.6. Chart Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHART INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries’ stock was trading at $31.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GTLS shares have increased by 180.4% and is now trading at $89.01.

COCA-COLA FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm earned $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5.

HOW HAS COCA-COLA FEMSA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA’s stock was trading at $47.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KOF stock has decreased by 12.2% and is now trading at $41.75.