GREAT WESTERN BANCORP (NYSE:GWB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year. Great Western Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREAT WESTERN BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp’s stock was trading at $21.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GWB stock has decreased by 39.8% and is now trading at $12.99.

ATLASSIAN (NASDAQ:TEAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm earned $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Atlassian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATLASSIAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian’s stock was trading at $130.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TEAM shares have increased by 46.9% and is now trading at $191.62.

CENOVUS ENERGY (NYSE:CVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.34. Cenovus Energy has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Cenovus Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENOVUS ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy’s stock was trading at $3.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CVE stock has increased by 9.0% and is now trading at $3.28.

HERCULES CAPITAL (NYSE:HTGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Hercules Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERCULES CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital’s stock was trading at $12.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HTGC shares have decreased by 8.2% and is now trading at $11.20.

