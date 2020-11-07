MATSON (NYSE:MATX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MATX)

Matson last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company earned $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Matson has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Matson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MATSON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MATX)

Matson’s stock was trading at $29.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MATX shares have increased by 87.5% and is now trading at $56.14.

HUDSON (NYSE:HUD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Hudson has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS HUDSON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson’s stock was trading at $4.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HUD shares have increased by 61.1% and is now trading at $7.65.

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm earned $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Compass Minerals International has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Compass Minerals International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International’s stock was trading at $43.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMP stock has increased by 33.2% and is now trading at $57.47.

USD PARTNERS (NYSE:USDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. USD Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS USD PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners’ stock was trading at $5.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USDP shares have decreased by 45.9% and is now trading at $2.95.