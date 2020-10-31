MURPHY USA (NYSE:MUSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA has generated $5.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Murphy USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MURPHY USA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA’s stock was trading at $102.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MUSA stock has increased by 19.3% and is now trading at $122.29.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

DONEGAL GROUP (NASDAQ:DGICA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Donegal Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DONEGAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group’s stock was trading at $13.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DGICA shares have increased by 10.1% and is now trading at $14.51.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

FORTINET (NASDAQ:FTNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company earned $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Its revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. Fortinet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORTINET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet’s stock was trading at $87.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FTNT shares have increased by 25.5% and is now trading at $110.37.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. M.D.C. has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. M.D.C. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS M.D.C.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C.’s stock was trading at $33.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MDC shares have increased by 28.2% and is now trading at $43.52.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.