SABINE ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:SBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust last released its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5.

HOW HAS SABINE ROYALTY TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust’s stock was trading at $29.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBR shares have decreased by 10.1% and is now trading at $26.70.

GREAT PANTHER MINING (NYSE:GPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPL)

Great Panther Mining last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm earned $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. Great Panther Mining has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF GREAT PANTHER MINING? (NYSE:GPL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Great Panther Mining in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS (NYSE:SIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Select Interior Concepts has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts’ stock was trading at $4.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SIC shares have increased by 36.0% and is now trading at $6.61.

OBSEVA (NASDAQ:OBSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. ObsEva has generated ($2.49) earnings per share over the last year. ObsEva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OBSEVA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva’s stock was trading at $2.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OBSV shares have decreased by 23.3% and is now trading at $1.97.