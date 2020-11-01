SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:SIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year. Six Flags Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment’s stock was trading at $17.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SIX shares have increased by 24.8% and is now trading at $21.62.

ZOVIO (NYSE:ZVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Zovio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zovio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZOVIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio’s stock was trading at $1.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZVO shares have increased by 175.6% and is now trading at $3.61.

A. O. SMITH (NYSE:AOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company earned $760 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. Its revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. A. O. Smith has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS A. O. SMITH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith’s stock was trading at $39.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AOS shares have increased by 29.3% and is now trading at $51.69.

SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL (NYSE:SHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical last announced its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s stock was trading at $26.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SHI stock has decreased by 30.3% and is now trading at $18.61.

