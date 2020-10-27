Earnings results for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Shutterstock last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Its revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shutterstock has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.4. Shutterstock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shutterstock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.35%. The high price target for SSTK is $72.00 and the low price target for SSTK is $37.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shutterstock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.43, Shutterstock has a forecasted downside of 1.4% from its current price of $62.27. Shutterstock has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock has a dividend yield of 1.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shutterstock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shutterstock is 91.89%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Shutterstock will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.92% next year. This indicates that Shutterstock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

In the past three months, Shutterstock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $101,126,778.00 in company stock. 46.80% of the stock of Shutterstock is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.16% of the stock of Shutterstock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK



Earnings for Shutterstock are expected to grow by 13.93% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Shutterstock is 68.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Shutterstock is 68.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Shutterstock has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Shutterstock has a P/B Ratio of 6.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

