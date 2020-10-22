Earnings results for Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

Sigma Labs last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs has generated ($5.37) earnings per share over the last year. Sigma Labs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sigma Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.87%. The high price target for SGLB is $5.00 and the low price target for SGLB is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sigma Labs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Sigma Labs has a forecasted upside of 62.9% from its current price of $3.07. Sigma Labs has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Sigma Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

In the past three months, Sigma Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Sigma Labs is held by insiders. Only 0.41% of the stock of Sigma Labs is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB



The P/E ratio of Sigma Labs is -0.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sigma Labs is -0.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sigma Labs has a P/B Ratio of 6.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here