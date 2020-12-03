Earnings results for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.76.

Signet Jewelers last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.94. The firm earned $888 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year. Signet Jewelers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Signet Jewelers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 53.87%. The high price target for SIG is $25.00 and the low price target for SIG is $8.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Signet Jewelers has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company's average rating score is 1.20, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 4 sell ratings. Signet Jewelers has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Signet Jewelers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Signet Jewelers is 9.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Signet Jewelers will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.88% next year. This indicates that Signet Jewelers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

In the past three months, Signet Jewelers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of Signet Jewelers is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG



Earnings for Signet Jewelers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Signet Jewelers is -9.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Signet Jewelers has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

