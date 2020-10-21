Earnings results for Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Silgan last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Silgan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silgan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.68%. The high price target for SLGN is $41.00 and the low price target for SLGN is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Silgan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.20, Silgan has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $38.62. Silgan has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Silgan has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Silgan is 22.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Silgan will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.49% next year. This indicates that Silgan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

In the past three months, Silgan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $761,000.00 in company stock. Only 29.37% of the stock of Silgan is held by insiders. 67.33% of the stock of Silgan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN



Earnings for Silgan are expected to grow by 2.46% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $2.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 17.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 17.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. Silgan has a PEG Ratio of 2.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silgan has a P/B Ratio of 4.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

