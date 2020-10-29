Earnings results for Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Silicom last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm earned $23.05 million during the quarter. Silicom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Silicom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silicom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.06%. The high price target for SILC is $42.00 and the low price target for SILC is $42.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silicom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, Silicom has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $35.88. Silicom has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom does not currently pay a dividend. Silicom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

In the past three months, Silicom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.38% of the stock of Silicom is held by insiders. 48.23% of the stock of Silicom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC



The P/E ratio of Silicom is 37.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Silicom is 37.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Silicom has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

