Earnings results for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Silicon Laboratories last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. Its revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.0. Silicon Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.80%. The high price target for SLAB is $130.00 and the low price target for SLAB is $105.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silicon Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.71, Silicon Laboratories has a forecasted upside of 19.8% from its current price of $99.93. Silicon Laboratories has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Silicon Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

In the past three months, Silicon Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.33% of the stock of Silicon Laboratories is held by insiders. 93.31% of the stock of Silicon Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB



Earnings for Silicon Laboratories are expected to grow by 25.31% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Silicon Laboratories is 146.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Silicon Laboratories is 146.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. Silicon Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 4.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silicon Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 3.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

