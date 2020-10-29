Earnings results for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm earned $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.41%. The high price target for SAMG is $15.00 and the low price target for SAMG is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is 54.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Silvercrest Asset Management Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.51% next year. This indicates that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

In the past three months, Silvercrest Asset Management Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.11% of the stock of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is held by insiders. 44.92% of the stock of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG



Earnings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group are expected to grow by 17.91% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is 8.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is 8.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

