Earnings results for Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Silvergate Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Silvergate Capital has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Silvergate Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.79%. The high price target for SI is $19.00 and the low price target for SI is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silvergate Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.25, Silvergate Capital has a forecasted downside of 11.8% from its current price of $20.69. Silvergate Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Silvergate Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

In the past three months, Silvergate Capital insiders have sold 591.40% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $152,300.00 in company stock and sold $1,053,000.00 in company stock. 47.47% of the stock of Silvergate Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI



The P/E ratio of Silvergate Capital is 19.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Silvergate Capital is 19.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. Silvergate Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here