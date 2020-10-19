Earnings results for Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Simmons First National last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. Simmons First National has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Simmons First National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Simmons First National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.34%. The high price target for SFNC is $33.00 and the low price target for SFNC is $19.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Simmons First National has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Simmons First National has a forecasted upside of 54.3% from its current price of $17.17. Simmons First National has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National pays a meaningful dividend of 3.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Simmons First National has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Simmons First National is 24.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simmons First National will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.31% next year. This indicates that Simmons First National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

In the past three months, Simmons First National insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $333,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Simmons First National is held by insiders. Only 25.28% of the stock of Simmons First National is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC



Earnings for Simmons First National are expected to decrease by -21.36% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $1.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Simmons First National is 6.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of Simmons First National is 6.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Simmons First National has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here