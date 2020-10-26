Earnings results for Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Simpson Manufacturing last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm earned $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Simpson Manufacturing has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Simpson Manufacturing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Simpson Manufacturing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.29%. The high price target for SSD is $112.00 and the low price target for SSD is $98.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Simpson Manufacturing has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.00, Simpson Manufacturing has a forecasted upside of 8.3% from its current price of $96.96. Simpson Manufacturing has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Simpson Manufacturing has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Simpson Manufacturing is 30.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simpson Manufacturing will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.53% next year. This indicates that Simpson Manufacturing will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

In the past three months, Simpson Manufacturing insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,205,831.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Simpson Manufacturing is held by insiders. 88.69% of the stock of Simpson Manufacturing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD



Earnings for Simpson Manufacturing are expected to grow by 5.11% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $3.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Simpson Manufacturing is 26.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Simpson Manufacturing is 26.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.78. Simpson Manufacturing has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

