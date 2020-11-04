Earnings results for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $1.71. The company earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sinclair Broadcast Group has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Sinclair Broadcast Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sinclair Broadcast Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.95%. The high price target for SBGI is $55.00 and the low price target for SBGI is $16.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.29, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a forecasted upside of 43.9% from its current price of $19.65. Sinclair Broadcast Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sinclair Broadcast Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group is 26.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

In the past three months, Sinclair Broadcast Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,290.00 in company stock. Only 33.80% of the stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group is held by insiders. 65.83% of the stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI



Earnings for Sinclair Broadcast Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $4.72 to ($1.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group is 4.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group is 4.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

