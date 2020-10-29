Earnings results for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical Company, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $2.50 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

Dividend Strength: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.66%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is 50.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

In the past three months, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is held by insiders. Only 1.16% of the stock of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI



The P/E ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is -22.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

