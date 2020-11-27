Earnings results for Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA)

Sinovac Biotech, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Sinovac Biotech last released its quarterly earnings results on August 28th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $52.33 million during the quarter. Sinovac Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2. Sinovac Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Sinovac Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Sinovac Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sinovac Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.06% of the stock of Sinovac Biotech is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Sinovac Biotech is 46.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.63. The P/E ratio of Sinovac Biotech is 46.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 29.77. Sinovac Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

