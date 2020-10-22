Earnings results for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Sirius XM last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Sirius XM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sirius XM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.44%. The high price target for SIRI is $8.50 and the low price target for SIRI is $4.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sirius XM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.06, Sirius XM has a forecasted upside of 20.4% from its current price of $5.86. Sirius XM has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM has a dividend yield of 0.86%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sirius XM has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sirius XM is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sirius XM will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.86% next year. This indicates that Sirius XM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

In the past three months, Sirius XM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Sirius XM is held by insiders. Only 16.80% of the stock of Sirius XM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI



Earnings for Sirius XM are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Sirius XM is 26.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Sirius XM is 26.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.31. Sirius XM has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

