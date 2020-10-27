Earnings results for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

SITE Centers does not currently pay a dividend. SITE Centers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SITE Centers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.40% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by insiders. 87.62% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SITE Centers are expected to grow by 2.04% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is 32.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is 32.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. SITE Centers has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

