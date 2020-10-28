Earnings results for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The company earned $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SiteOne Landscape Supply has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.2. SiteOne Landscape Supply has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.79%. The high price target for SITE is $150.00 and the low price target for SITE is $68.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SiteOne Landscape Supply has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.75, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a forecasted downside of 16.8% from its current price of $123.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

SiteOne Landscape Supply does not currently pay a dividend. SiteOne Landscape Supply does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SiteOne Landscape Supply insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,397,460.00 in company stock. Only 3.49% of the stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply is held by insiders.

Earnings for SiteOne Landscape Supply are expected to grow by 13.43% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of SiteOne Landscape Supply is 54.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of SiteOne Landscape Supply is 54.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.73. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a P/B Ratio of 13.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

