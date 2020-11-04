Earnings results for SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

SiTime last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. SiTime has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. SiTime has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SiTime in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.95%. The high price target for SITM is $110.00 and the low price target for SITM is $6.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SiTime has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.67, SiTime has a forecasted downside of 24.0% from its current price of $91.61. SiTime has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime does not currently pay a dividend. SiTime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

In the past three months, SiTime insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,022,410.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of SiTime is held by insiders. 54.07% of the stock of SiTime is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM



Earnings for SiTime are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of SiTime is -145.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SiTime is -145.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here