Earnings results for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16.

CNA Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CNA Financial has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. CNA Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:CNA)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for CNA Financial.

Dividend Strength: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CNA Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CNA Financial is 41.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CNA Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.66% next year. This indicates that CNA Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:CNA)

In the past three months, CNA Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of CNA Financial is held by insiders. 99.47% of the stock of CNA Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:CNA



Earnings for CNA Financial are expected to grow by 70.87% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $3.93 per share. The P/E ratio of CNA Financial is 17.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of CNA Financial is 17.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. CNA Financial has a PEG Ratio of 2.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CNA Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here