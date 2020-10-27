Earnings results for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.11.

Six Flags Entertainment last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.55. The firm earned $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Six Flags Entertainment has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year. Six Flags Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.38%. The high price target for SIX is $32.00 and the low price target for SIX is $16.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Six Flags Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

In the past three months, Six Flags Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $51,807.00 in company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of Six Flags Entertainment is held by insiders. 80.66% of the stock of Six Flags Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX



Earnings for Six Flags Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.49) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Six Flags Entertainment is -33.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Six Flags Entertainment is -33.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

