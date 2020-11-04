Earnings results for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

SJW Group last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. SJW Group has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.4. SJW Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SJW Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.90%. The high price target for SJW is $76.00 and the low price target for SJW is $68.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SJW Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.33, SJW Group has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $64.07. SJW Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SJW Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SJW Group is 71.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SJW Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.33% next year. This indicates that SJW Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

In the past three months, SJW Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of SJW Group is held by insiders. 69.67% of the stock of SJW Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW



Earnings for SJW Group are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of SJW Group is 70.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of SJW Group is 70.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. SJW Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SJW Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here