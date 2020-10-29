Earnings results for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Skechers USA last issued its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business earned $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Skechers USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skechers USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.47%. The high price target for SKX is $52.00 and the low price target for SKX is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Skechers USA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.27, Skechers USA has a forecasted upside of 20.5% from its current price of $33.43. Skechers USA has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA does not currently pay a dividend. Skechers USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

In the past three months, Skechers USA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.08% of the stock of Skechers USA is held by insiders. 77.22% of the stock of Skechers USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX



Earnings for Skechers USA are expected to grow by 308.70% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Skechers USA is 35.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Skechers USA is 35.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. Skechers USA has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here