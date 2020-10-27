Earnings results for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Skyline Champion last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.10 million. Skyline Champion has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9.

Analyst Opinion on Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Dividend Strength: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion does not currently pay a dividend. Skyline Champion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

In the past three months, Skyline Champion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Skyline Champion is held by insiders. 95.42% of the stock of Skyline Champion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)



Earnings for Skyline Champion are expected to grow by 30.95% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 26.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 26.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.86. Skyline Champion has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

