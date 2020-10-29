Earnings results for SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.79.

SkyWest last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. SkyWest has generated $6.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. SkyWest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SkyWest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 101.95%. The high price target for SKYW is $75.00 and the low price target for SKYW is $42.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SkyWest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.13, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.14, SkyWest has a forecasted upside of 102.0% from its current price of $27.80. SkyWest has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest does not currently pay a dividend. SkyWest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

In the past three months, SkyWest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of SkyWest is held by insiders. 89.28% of the stock of SkyWest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW



Earnings for SkyWest are expected to grow by 769.70% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of SkyWest is 8.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65 and the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.33. SkyWest has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

