Earnings results for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75.

SL Green Realty last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.63. The business earned $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. SL Green Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.54%. The high price target for SLG is $109.00 and the low price target for SLG is $44.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SL Green Realty has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.23, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.31, SL Green Realty has a forecasted upside of 40.5% from its current price of $46.47. SL Green Realty has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SL Green Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SL Green Realty is 50.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SL Green Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.76% next year. This indicates that SL Green Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

In the past three months, SL Green Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.29% of the stock of SL Green Realty is held by insiders. 99.51% of the stock of SL Green Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG



Earnings for SL Green Realty are expected to decrease by -2.61% in the coming year, from $6.89 to $6.71 per share. The P/E ratio of SL Green Realty is 16.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of SL Green Realty is 16.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. SL Green Realty has a PEG Ratio of 4.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SL Green Realty has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here