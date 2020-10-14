Earnings results for Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/14/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Sleep Number last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business earned $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Sleep Number has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sleep Number in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.61%. The high price target for SNBR is $70.00 and the low price target for SNBR is $18.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sleep Number has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.33, Sleep Number has a forecasted downside of 20.6% from its current price of $59.62. Sleep Number has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number does not currently pay a dividend. Sleep Number does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

In the past three months, Sleep Number insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $657,306.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by insiders. 96.69% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR



Earnings for Sleep Number are expected to grow by 17.69% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 22.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.81. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 22.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.98. Sleep Number has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

