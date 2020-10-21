Earnings results for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

SLM last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. SLM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SLM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.76%. The high price target for SLM is $14.00 and the low price target for SLM is $9.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SLM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.40, SLM has a forecasted upside of 20.8% from its current price of $9.44. SLM has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM has a dividend yield of 1.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SLM has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SLM is 9.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SLM will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.02% next year. This indicates that SLM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

In the past three months, SLM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of SLM is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM



Earnings for SLM are expected to grow by 19.82% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of SLM is 7.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of SLM is 7.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. SLM has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

