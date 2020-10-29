Earnings results for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

SM Energy last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company earned $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year. SM Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SM Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 302.38%. The high price target for SM is $15.00 and the low price target for SM is $2.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy has a dividend yield of 1.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SM Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

In the past three months, SM Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of SM Energy is held by insiders. 91.26% of the stock of SM Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SM Energy (NYSE:SM



Earnings for SM Energy are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($1.95) per share. The P/E ratio of SM Energy is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SM Energy is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SM Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.06. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

