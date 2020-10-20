Earnings results for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

SmartFinancial last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. SmartFinancial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.17%. The high price target for SMBK is $25.00 and the low price target for SMBK is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial has a dividend yield of 1.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SmartFinancial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SmartFinancial is 11.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SmartFinancial will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.09% next year. This indicates that SmartFinancial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

In the past three months, SmartFinancial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.94% of the stock of SmartFinancial is held by insiders. 41.56% of the stock of SmartFinancial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK



Earnings for SmartFinancial are expected to decrease by -27.78% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of SmartFinancial is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of SmartFinancial is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. SmartFinancial has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

