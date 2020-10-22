Earnings results for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Smith Micro Software last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Smith Micro Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smith Micro Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.46%. The high price target for SMSI is $7.00 and the low price target for SMSI is $5.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Smith Micro Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.25, Smith Micro Software has a forecasted upside of 48.5% from its current price of $4.21. Smith Micro Software has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software does not currently pay a dividend. Smith Micro Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

In the past three months, Smith Micro Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.60% of the stock of Smith Micro Software is held by insiders. Only 27.14% of the stock of Smith Micro Software is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI



Earnings for Smith Micro Software are expected to decrease by -5.88% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Smith Micro Software is 16.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Smith Micro Software is 16.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Smith Micro Software has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

