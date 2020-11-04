Earnings results for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Smith Micro Software last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company earned $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Smith Micro Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smith Micro Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.60%. The high price target for SMSI is $7.00 and the low price target for SMSI is $5.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Smith Micro Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.25, Smith Micro Software has a forecasted upside of 50.6% from its current price of $4.15. Smith Micro Software has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software does not currently pay a dividend. Smith Micro Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

In the past three months, Smith Micro Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.79% of the stock of Smith Micro Software is held by insiders. Only 27.14% of the stock of Smith Micro Software is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI



Earnings for Smith Micro Software are expected to decrease by -5.88% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Smith Micro Software is 15.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Smith Micro Software is 15.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.81. Smith Micro Software has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

